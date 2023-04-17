The Black Knights are just one practice (4/19) and one Black & Gold Game (4/21)away from signing off for spring practice.

GBK continues pressing ahead and bringing the Army fans inside spring practice, as the Black Knights are heading into the final phase with the Black & Gold Spring Game right around the corner (4/21).

After today’s Army practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had his one-on-one interview with OLB Jimmy Ciarlo.

As GBK Sr. Analyst/Writer Gordon Larson pointed out pre-spring ‘Looking Ahead’ series, Ciarlo moved into the starting spot at Apache last season with 12 starts and 718 snaps. Ciarlo got off to a weak start but came on strong toward the end of the season. Ciarlo finished third on the team in Total Tackles with 55, including 3.5 TFLs. He also received credit for 2 Pass Breakups and a Fumble Recovery.