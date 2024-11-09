No. 18 Army takes down North Texas, 14-3

The Army Black Knights entered Saturday's game against North Texas with an undefeated record of 8-0 and coming into the contest, they were ranked 18th in the AP Poll.

However, the prevailing news coming into the game was the status of QB Bryson Daily, who missed last week’s game and won against Air Force.

It was revealed early on Saturday, that No. 13, Bryson Daily would be under center, and needless to say, he lived up to the expectations surrounding his return.

But on the other side is North Texas QB Chandler Morris, who is a gunslinger, who is one of the leading passers in the nation, with outstanding weapons to throw to.

This had all the prerequisites to a Quarterback Dual.

The Mean Green were the recipients of the opening kicking and Morris and his crew lived up to their billing, as their fast-paced offense went on an extensive drive. However, Army’s bend-don’t-break defense stalled the North Texas drive and they had to settle for a 31-yard field and a 3-0 early lead. This was the first time that the Black Knights had trailed in any game this season.

Surprisedly on their kick-off, North Texas attempted an onside kick, that Army recovered, providing the visitors with a short field to work with on their first offensive possession. Starting at the North Texas 44-yard line, the Daily led offense went on a methodical drive that ended with the QB running a misdirection of the left side and hitting paydirt. This gave Army a 1st quarter 7-3 lead.

The first-half irony is both offenses were shut down by the opposing defenses, and perhaps the most prevailing defensive moment for the Black Knights at the 121:54 mark of the 2nd quarter - 4th & goal at the 2-yard line, the Army stymied North Texas’ run attempt and that was all she wrote.

The Black Knights did have one more 1st half attempt to put points on the board, when they were lined up for a 31-yard field goal attempt, but decided to fake the attempt and the play failed. The Black Knights went into the locker room with a 7-3 lead, with many wondering why Coach Monken decided not to kick the field goal … especially with his team receiving the ball to open up the 2nd half.

Would This Come Back To Haunt The Black Knights?

Not if the Woody lead defense had anything to say about it. Yes, despite the accolades that both QBs rightfully deserve, it ultimately came down to the Army defense making timely plays throughout the day.











