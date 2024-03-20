West Point — Tuesday marked the Black Knights’ Annual Pro Day. The Army Black Knights had 8 players participate in workouts in front of NFL Draft scouts. Although we don’t anticipate any of the participants to be drafted, what Army’s Pro Day actually gave everyone was a chance to boost their stocks, as NFL clubs will be looking to sign free agents following the draft on April 25-27.

Advertisement



As per Army West Point Athletic Communications, here are a few of the results from today's event.

Jimmy Ciarlo during Tuesday's Pro.Day at West Point

Jimmy Ciarlo turned in an impressive workout, repping 34 on the 225lb bench press, which would have been tied for the second most out of all participants at last month's NFL Combine in Indianapolis. His mark would have only been beaten by an offensive lineman. Joshua Lingenfelter was right behind Ciarlo, putting up an impressive 30 reps on the bench press. Quindrelin Hammonds was the fastest among the group, running a 4.48 40-yard dash. Ciarlo and Leo Lowin each turned in times of 6.97 in the 3-cone drill which would have ranked in the Top-20 of all Combine participants.