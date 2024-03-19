ARMY NFL PRO DAY

• 1:00PM: Personnel Check-In West lobby of Kimsey Athletic Center • 1:30PM: Measurements/225 Pound Bench Press/Vertical Kimsey Athletic Center (Weight Room) • 2:30PM: On Field Warm-Ups Howze Field (Outdoor) if weather permits. Foley Athletic Center (Indoor) if not. • 2:55PM: Field Testing and Combine Specific Position Drills Howze Field (Outdoor) if weather permits. Foley Athletic Center (Indoor) if not. Broad Jump/40-Yard/5-10-5/Three-Cone/Individual Workouts

Linebacker Leo Lowin (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Army’s Pro Day is set to begin at 1:30pm EST today. The event will be held on the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point. Here are four questions to consider heading into the showcase. 1. Will Pro Day still create buzz? Lately, Army’s Pro Day is generally one of the bigger events on the Black Knights’ football calendar … especially with five former Black Knights on NFL rosters. While there aren’t any draft projections of those participating in today’s Pro Day, this is obviously the opportunity to show off and do something to warrant solid consideration.

