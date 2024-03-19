Four questions heading into Army's Pro Day
ARMY NFL PRO DAY
• 1:00PM: Personnel Check-In
West lobby of Kimsey Athletic Center
• 1:30PM: Measurements/225 Pound Bench Press/Vertical
Kimsey Athletic Center (Weight Room)
• 2:30PM: On Field Warm-Ups
Howze Field (Outdoor) if weather permits. Foley Athletic Center (Indoor) if not.
• 2:55PM: Field Testing and Combine Specific Position Drills
Howze Field (Outdoor) if weather permits. Foley Athletic Center (Indoor) if not.
Broad Jump/40-Yard/5-10-5/Three-Cone/Individual Workouts
Army’s Pro Day is set to begin at 1:30pm EST today. The event will be held on the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Here are four questions to consider heading into the showcase.
1. Will Pro Day still create buzz?
Lately, Army’s Pro Day is generally one of the bigger events on the Black Knights’ football calendar … especially with five former Black Knights on NFL rosters.
While there aren’t any draft projections of those participating in today’s Pro Day, this is obviously the opportunity to show off and do something to warrant solid consideration.
2. What time will Lowin run in the 40?
Personally, I believe that linebacker Leo Lowin has what it takes to make it at the next level. However, we have seen in the past that the 40 time can either make or break a player getting that invite to an NFL Camp or not.
The physicality and game knowledge are there when it comes to Lowin's attributes. However, it remains to be seen whether or not he is able to post such a time that will have teams giving him that real look.
3. Can Moore open some eyes?
Our sources tell us that defensive back Jabari Moore has already been hearing from teams, so with a strong showing this afternoon, he can improve his status going forward.
4. Can Lingenfelter improve his stock?
Joshua Lingenfelter is a player and just may be the most underrated Army player participating in today’s Pro-Day.
Although there’s no guarantee a strong showing at Pro Day will influence Lingenfelter’s stock, it’s worth considering that he could fall under the Jon Rhattigan type of story.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel