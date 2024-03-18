GBK: Pro-Day Rundown
Tomorrow, the Army Black Knights will host its Pro Day as 8 members of the 2023 team will represent themselves in hopes of bettering their chances of making it to the next level.
The small group of Black Knights will participate in the weight room and field activities as members of several NFL teams will be on hand.
The workouts will begin at about 1:30pm in the weight room.
The following is the list of players who will be participating:
• LB, Leo Lowin
• DB, Bo Nicolas-Paul
• WR/RB, Ay’Jaun Marshall
• DB, Jabari Moore
• LB/DB, Jimmy Ciarlo
• DB, Quindrelin Hammonds
• TE, Joshua Lingenfelter
• K, Cole Talley
