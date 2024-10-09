Army QB Bryson Daily Wins Several Weekly Awards

Perhaps for week 6 of the college football season, Bryson Daily should have changed his name to Weekly, because in week six, the senior QB won several Weekly Awards. Here are the various associated articles courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications for each award

Daily Selected as Manning Award Quarterback of the Week (10/9)

QB Bryson Daily during pre-game warmups (Photo by GoBlackKnights.com)

NEW ORLEANS – Through a vote on social media, fans have selected Army quarterback Bryson Daily as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He earned the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl's online fan voting contest. Daily accounted for four touchdowns (two passing & two rushing), passing a perfect 5-for-5 for 140 yards, while adding 110 yards on the ground in the win Saturday at Tulsa, 49-7. His performance marked his fourth consecutive 100-yard game as he leads the AAC in rushing at 120.4 yards per game (eighth nationally) and is tied for the league lead with 10 rushing touchdowns (third nationally). The other Manning Award Stars of the Week, in addition to Daily, were Eli Holstein (Pittsburgh), Will Howard (Ohio State), Tyler Huff (Jacksonville State), Kevin Jennings (SMU), Kyle McCord (Syracuse), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), and Cam Ward (Miami FL ). While the Manning Award selected 29 quarterbacks for its preseason Watch List, additional quarterbacks are expected to be added to the Watch List at the end of October. Finalists will be selected in early December and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship. Manning Award Stars of the Week Manning Award Watch List The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting. Since the Manning Award started recognizing Stars of the Week in 2011, 546 different quarterbacks from 134 schools have been recognized. Sixty-six players were honored during the 2023 season and 39 quarterbacks have been recognized so far in 2024.

Daily Named AAC Offensive Player of the Week (10/7)

IRVING, TEXAS – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league's weekly football honors from Week 6 of the 2024 season. Army senior quarterback Bryson Daily has been named Offensive Player of the Week. Daily accounted for four touchdowns (two passing & two rushing), passing a perfect 5-for-5 for 140 yards, while adding 110 yards on the ground in Army's 42-7 win over Tulsa on Saturday. His performance marked his fourth consecutive 100-yard game as he also leads the AAC in rushing at 120.4 yards per game (eighth nationally) and is tied for the league lead with 10 rushing touchdowns (third nationally). Daily has steered Army to the nation's longest active winning streak of nine games. On the season, the Abernathy, Texas native has rushed for 602 yards and 10 rushing scores on 95 carries (6.3 avg.). He has completed 17-for-30 passing for 380 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Daily has also not committed a turnover. With 15 touchdowns accounted for through five games, Daily is within striking distance of the single-season Army record of 23 touchdowns accounted for, set by Leamon Hall (1977) and Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (2018). Punter/Holder Matthew Rhodes was named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week following Week 2 at FAU.

Daily Selected to Davey O’Brien Great 8 for Week Six (10/7)

The Captain & Offensive Leader: QB Bryson Daily (Photo by GoBlackKnights.com)

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point senior quarterback Bryson Daily has been named to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 list for his performance in the 42-7 win at Tulsa on Saturday. This marks the second time this season that Daily has been named to the 'Great 8' list, also being selected following his performance vs. Rice in Week 4. Daily accounted for four touchdowns (two passing & two rushing), passing a perfect 5-for-5 for 140 yards, while adding 110 yards on the ground. His performance marked his fourth consecutive 100-yard game and he leads the AAC in rushing at 120.4 yards per game (eighth nationally) and is tied for the league lead with 10 rushing touchdowns (third nationally). With his first 'Great 8' selection from Week 4, Daily was officially added to the Davey O'Brien Watch List, the first West Point signal caller to be on the watch list since Kelvin Hopkins Jr (2019). The official Davey O'Brien Midseason Watch List will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and will contain active quarterbacks from the Preseason Watch List, players honored as weekly Great 8 recipients through the season's first eight weeks and any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee. The Midseason Watch List will be cut down to the 35-player Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2024 on Tuesday, Oct. 29. For the fourth straight year, fan voting on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will earn players bonus selection committee votes during the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting rounds. First-round fan voting will begin Oct. 29 following the QB Class announcement. The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 26). The 2024 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards. The 48th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

