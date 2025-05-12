Former Army OL Lucas Scott signs with the NFL Baltimore Ravens

Forever Athlete Management (F.A.M) representing Lucas Scott, the former Army offensive lineman has signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL.

As noted back on April 27th, Scott had received Mini Camp invites from both the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.

Scott’s first stop would be with the Ravens, whose camp was the weekend of May 2nd–5th, followed by the Giants camp on the weekend of May 9th–12th. As we pointed out in our reporting back on 4/27 … if he is signed by Baltimore he obviously would not be a participant in Giants camp.

Well, that is exactly where it appears Scott is … meaning, Baltimore Ravens’ bound and being targeted as a tight end/fullback candidate.