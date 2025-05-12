GoBlackKnights.com Salutes the 2025 May Graduates

Among the seniors graduating on May 24th are the following 25 members of the Army Black Knights football team of West Point, along with 4 cadets who served football in administrative support roles.

• Nickel Back Chance Keith came to West Point direct from Biloxi MS in 2021. Like many of his fellow LBs, Keith started his career at West Point on special teams, appearing in 10 games in 2022 with 3 total tackles. He appeared in 11 games with 79 defensive snaps in 2023 and started all 14 games with 614 defensive snaps in 2024. He registered 43 total tackles, including 2 TFLs and a Sack in 2024 and was credited with 3 passes defended.

• Offensive Tackle David Hoyt was a Rivals three-star (5.5) recruit from Tampa, FL when he entered USMAPS in 2020. He did not make the field in his plebe season of 2021 and made his debut on special teams in 2022. He made 4 starts in 2023 and finished out his career with a total of 220 snaps.

• Kicker Trey Gronotte came to West Point direct from Crestview Hills, KY in 2021. He made his first game appearance in 2022 with a successful PAT attempt vs ULM and 3 kickoffs vs Villanova. He did not make the field in 2023 but converted 10 of 12 FG attempts and all 54 PAT attempts in 2024.

• Linebacker Brett Gerena came to West Point from Tampa, FL and played the 2020 season at USMAPS before entering the academy in 2021. He was a stalwart on special teams and the primary backup at ILB in 2023 and 2024. He appeared in 39 games with 406 defensive snaps, but no starts in his 4 year career at West Point. He recorded 72 career tackles, including 5.5 TFLs and 4 Sacks. He also forced one fumble and had a blocked kick in 2023.

• Team Captain and Safety Max DiDomenico came to West Point direct from Schertz, TX in 2021. He got off to an early start as a plebe appearing in 6 games with 33 snaps. He played in 11 games with 215 snaps in 2022 and had his first career start against Troy. He started 11 games in 2923 and all 14 games in 2024 finishing out his career with 1,487 snaps. He finished 5th on the team in tackles with 52 in 2023 and 3d in tackles with 62 in 2024, bringing his career total to 157 tackles, including 4.5 TFLs and 1 Sack. He also had 4 career Interceptions along with 11 Passes Defended and 1 Forced Fumble. He was named to the AAC All Conference First Team this past season.

• Team Captain and Quarterback Bryson Daily played quarterback and linebacker for his high school in Abernathy Texas before coming to West Point direct in 2021. He played just 26 snaps at QB in his sophomore season, but moved into the starting role in the new offensive system in 2023. His career blossomed when Monken returned to the triple option style offense in 2024. He carried the ball 310 times for 1659 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns, breaking Keenan Reynolds NCAA season record for rushing touchdowns. Daily was named the AAC’s Most Valuable Offensive Player of the 2024 season, finished #6 in the Heisman voting, and was ranked the 39th best player in the country by a recent ESPN panel.

• TE David Crossan came to West Point from Clearwater, FL and played the 2020 season at USMAPS before entering the academy in 2021. He appeared in 12 games as a backup in 2022 and got his first start against ULM in 2023. This past season he appeared in all 14 games with 13 starts and 558 snaps. The only reception of his Army career came in his final game against Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl with a 52 yard reception that came up just 2 yards short of a touchdown.

• Linebacker Adam Cash came to West Point from Mansfield, TX and played the 2020 season at USMAPS before entering the academy in 2021. made his primary contribution on special teams during his 4 years at West Point. He appeared in 28 career games with 63 snaps on defense and recorded 18 career tackles, including 1 TFL.

• Nickel Back Josiah Banks came to West Point direct from Winston-Salem NC in 2021. He got his start on special teams and has appeared in a total of 21 games with 17 career tackles and a forced fumble. In 2024, he appeared in 13 games with 124 defensive snaps and one career start against Rice.

• Offensive Tackle Jordyn Law entered West Point from Nashville, TN in 2020 after playing the 2019 season at USMAPS. Law got off to an early start at Army West Point appearing in 7 games with 2 starts in his plebe season of 2020. He started all 12 games in 2021 and played in 8 games with 7 starts in 2022. He appeared in 5 games with 1 start in 2023 and appeared in 9 games as a backup in 2024. He finished his career at West Point with 1,391 offensive snaps. Law was a 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent second-teamer; First-team Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent selection in 2022; Second-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent selection in 2021.

• DE and Team Captain Kyle Lewis appeared in 1 game with 12 snaps as a plebe with no tackles. He appeared in 4 games in 2022, playing 30 snaps and recorded 2 tackles. He moved into the regular rotation in his junior season, playing in all 12 games with 11 starts and 488 snaps. He started the first 9 games of the 2024 season, getting in 313 defensive snaps before he was sidelined by an injury. He finished his career at Army with 51 career tackles that included 6 TFLs and 5 Sacks along with 2 Forced Fumbles and a Fumble Recovery

• DE Andre Miller Jr came to West Point in 2021 from Savannah, GA after playing the 2020 season at USMAPS. He appeared in two games with 11 snaps in his plebe and yearling seasons and then got more playing time as a junior appearing in 9 games with 97 snaps. He played in all 14 games in 2024 and got his first start against UTSA and finished his career with 4 straight starts. He played 328 snaps in his senior season and finished his career at Army with 30 tackles, including 0.5 TFLs and had 1 fumble recovery.

• TE Will Montesi entered West Point direct from Greenwich, CT in 2021. He got his start on special teams, appearing in 2 games in 2022 and 12 games in 2023 with not stats. This past year, he appeared in 11 games with 83 offensive snaps but no starts. He had one career reception of 20 yards in the Tulsa game this past year.

• DB Cade Patton came to West Point direct from Allen, TX in 2021 and saw no action in his first two years. He dropped out to play with the Sprint Football team in 2023, appearing in five games for the Sprint team, logging five tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup and one fumble recovered. He returned to the big team and played in 4 games in 2024.

• DE Tyler Rafferty was recruited as a DB from Newburgh, NY in 2021, and saw his first action at OLB in 2022, playing in 2 games with 13 snaps. He moved up to the defensive line in 2023 and appeared in 3 games with 19 snaps in his junior year and then played in 7 games with 52 snaps as a senior. He had a total of 2 career tackles and 1 Pass Defended.

• Wide Receiver Casey Reynolds, who hails from Cold Spring Harbor, NY, entered West Point in 2021 direct from Deerfield Academy in MA where he was a standout in both football and lacrosse. He started his Army football career as a member of special teams, appearing in 8 games with 1 tackle in 2022 before moving into the starting rotation in 2023, when he appeared in 12 games with 16 receptions for 237 yards. In 2024 he played in all 14 games with 296 snaps with only 1 start, but he led all receivers with 20 receptions for 457 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

• Kicker Matthew Rhodes entered West Point direct from Auburn, AL in 2021. He was a member of special teams all 4 years but still managed to make it into the offensive statistics with 2 rushing attempts for 35 yards and a TD along with one incomplete pass attempt in 2024. He had just one punt for 7 yards.

• Slotback Tyrell Robinson came to West Point from Dallas, GA and played the 2019 season at USMAPS before entering the academy in 2020 where he burst on the scene in 2020 as Army’s top return specialist, top receiver, and third leading rusher. He was the second leading receiver and second leading rusher in 2021, but was limited to 5 games in 2022 due to injuries. Nonetheless he finished that season as the 4th leading receiver and 5th leading rusher. He tried making a comeback in 2023 but was limited to 8 games and 2 starts. He finished the 2023 season 4th in Rushing Yardage and 5th in Receptions. He re-injured his knee and missed the first 6 games this past season, finishing the season ranked 8th in rushing yards with 83 yards on 20 carries and was 4th in Receptions with 4 catches for 50 yards. He was named the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent first-team punt returner; the 2022 Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent first-team punt returner; a 2022 Phil Steele Preseason first-team special teamer and second-team player for offense; and a first-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent in 2021. He was also named to the Hornung Award Watch List prior to the 2022 season.

• Wide Receiver Cam Schurr came to West Point in 2021 from Alpharetta, GA after playing the 2020 at USMAPS. He played all 14 games with 201 snaps and no starts as a senior, and finished the 2024 season as the third leading receiver on the team with 7 catches for 83 yards.

• Offensive Tackle Lucas Scott entered West Point direct from Binghamton, NY in 2021. He did not appear in any games in 2021 or 2022. He started 11 of the 12 games he played in 2023 and started all 24 games in 2024, with a career total of 1,479 snaps. His PFF rating of 90.3 was the third highest rating for a tackle in 2024. A member of the offensive line that earned the Joe Moore Award, Scott as a 2024 FWAA All America Second Team and AAC All Conference Second Team.

• DE Trey Sofia came to West Point from Austin, TX and appeared in 1 game as a plebe in 2021. He became a major contributor to the defense starting in his sophomore season of 2022, when he appeared in 9 games with 66 snaps. He appeared in 11 games with 1 start and 226 snaps in 2023 and rounded out his career by appearing in all 14 games with 1 start as a senior. He finished his career with 30 tackles, including 3.5 TFLs and 3 Sacks. He also had 1 blocked kick.

• Running Back Miles Stewart came to West Point from New Orleans, LA in 2021 after playing the 2020 season at USMAPS. Played in nine games in 2022, rushing six times for 29 yards and also recorded a special teams touchdown at Wake Forest. He played in 7 games in 2023 and got his first career start against ULM. He appeared in 13 games with 9 starts in 2024 and PFF shows him as a lead run blocker on 303 of his 344 snaps this past season. He carried the ball 4 times for 27 yards (6.75 ave) and had 3 receptions for 26 yards and 1 touchdown.

• Cornerback Damon Washington came to West Point from East Brunswick, NJ and played the 2020 season at USMAPS before entering the academy in 2021. He made his primary impact on special teams during his 4 years at West Point. He played in 9 games with 104 defensive snaps in 2024 with his only career start coming in the season opener against Lehigh. He appeared in a total of 24 games in 2023 and 2024 with 5 career tackles.

• NG and Team Captain Cody Winokur came to West Point from Severna, MD in 2019 after playing the 2018 season at USMAPS. He was a surprise choice as one of the 2024 team captains considering that he played in only 6 games with 32 snaps prior to his senior season. He left in 2020 to spend a couple of years on active duty as a field artilleryman before returning to West Point in 2023. He appeared in 12 games and started the last two games of the 2024 season, recording 212 defensive snaps for the year. He made a modest contribution to the defensive stats, finishing his career with a total of 7 tackles, including 1 TFL.

• Safety Tommy Zitiello came to West Point from Ponte Verde, FL iand and played the 2020 season at USMAPS before entering the academy in 2021. He appeared in 15 games on defense with 90 defensive snaps over his 4 year career at West Point. He has been a contributor on special teams as well with 32 total game appearances and 12 career tackles.