Army’s Men's Lacrosse Upsets #8 Rutgers in Home Opener
WEST POINT, NY – In a battle of Knights, the Army West Point Black Knights (1-1) pulled off an upset, knocking off the #8 ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1), in the first home game of the season at Michie Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The victory marked the 10th consecutive season, Army Men's lacrosse has had a victory over a ranked opponent.
Army Junior Reese Burek was fantastic leading the offensive attack, scoring five goals matching his career high set last season (5/8/22).
Rutgers struck first in the game on a goal by David Sprock, but Army's offense then clicked, scoring four unanswered goals in the first quarter to take a 4-1 lead. In the four-goal stretch, Burek scored three and Paul Johnson scored one.
In the second, Rutgers and Army both had stretches of scoring streaks as Rutgers scored four unanswered goals, two by Jack Aimone to take a 6-5 lead.
The Black Knights immediately answered scoring four straight goals of their own, two by Burek and two by Ryan Sellow to take a 9-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Army got out to a three-goal lead, 11-8 in the fourth quarter, but Rutgers fought back and tied the game at 12-12 after a goal by Brian Cameron with 8:55 remaining.
However, six seconds later (8:49) Army's Will Coletti scored, putting the Black Knights back up, 13-12.
Rutgers answered to tie it again at 13-13 by a goal by Ross Scott with 5:34 to go.
Army's Paul Johnson scored the deciding goal to put Army out in front for good with 3:54 left as Army hung on for the 14-13 home upset win as Rutgers' Ross Scott's final shot rang off the post with just seconds left.
Burek had five goals and one assist. Gunner Fellows, Jacob Morin and Paul Johnson each had two goals for the Black Knights.
Rutgers' Ross Scott had five goals to lead his team in scoring.
