WEST POINT, NY – In a battle of Knights, the Army West Point Black Knights (1-1) pulled off an upset, knocking off the #8 ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1), in the first home game of the season at Michie Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The victory marked the 10th consecutive season, Army Men's lacrosse has had a victory over a ranked opponent.

Army Junior Reese Burek was fantastic leading the offensive attack, scoring five goals matching his career high set last season (5/8/22).

Rutgers struck first in the game on a goal by David Sprock, but Army's offense then clicked, scoring four unanswered goals in the first quarter to take a 4-1 lead. In the four-goal stretch, Burek scored three and Paul Johnson scored one.

In the second, Rutgers and Army both had stretches of scoring streaks as Rutgers scored four unanswered goals, two by Jack Aimone to take a 6-5 lead.