Army Women’s Basketball defeats Navy and claim Star

Sophomore forward Kya Smith led the Black Knights with a double-double, scoring a team-high 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Senior Trinity Hardy followed with 14 points and a team-best five assists, while Reese Ericson added 13 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Ericson opened the game with a three-pointer, but Navy quickly responded with a layup. Smith answered with a layup of her own before the Midshipmen took control, knocking down back-to-back three-pointers, including a four-point play. Hardy fought back with a driving layup, but Navy seized momentum with a 17-7 run, leaving Army trailing 26-14 at the end of the first quarter.

The Black Knights regrouped in the second quarter, opening with four unanswered points while holding Navy scoreless for the first three minutes. The Mids got on the board with free throws, but Army responded with a 6-0 run. Navy finally broke its drought with a jumper at the 3:30 mark, but Army kept pushing, closing the half on a 9-0 run to take a 33-30 lead. A late Navy jumper tied the game at 33-33 heading into the break.

The third quarter started with a Fiona Hastick three-pointer, but Navy answered with a layup. The teams traded baskets and the lead until Navy went on a 7-0 run to pull ahead 47-43 with 4:42 left. Camrn Tade responded with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to one, but Navy extended its lead with consecutive layups. The teams continued exchanging baskets until Smith and Hardy hit crucial free throws, tying the game at 53-53 with 35 seconds left. A late foul gave Navy free throws, allowing them to take a 55-53 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the final period, Hastick put Army back on top with a three-pointer in the opening seconds. Navy answered with an and-one play and a layup, but Hardy responded. Both teams continued to trade points until Taylor Wilson tied the game with a fast-break layup, followed by an Ericson jumper to give Army the lead. Navy quickly evened the score at 64-64 with under a minute to play.

With the game on the line, Hardy came up with a clutch steal and converted the game-winning layup in transition. Smith sealed the victory with two free throws in the closing seconds, securing Army's 68-64 win over its rival.