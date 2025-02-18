GoBlackKnights.com Says Thank You!

As we continued to press forward into our 2025 Army Football coverage, I would like to pause for a moment to say thank you.

We are excited about the fans here on GoBlackKnights.com and we have said this on several occasions, whereby we feel the Army fans on GBK are the most knowledgeable and engage. We are also excited to know that the majority of the GBK subscribers are annual subscribers, which is some level of confirmation that we are doing "the right thing", although we don’t take that for granted.

Either way (annual or monthly), it means we (GBK) should be providing you with compelling content and an interactive community (message board … especially The 12th Knight) throughout the year.

I read through every cancellation (albeit only a few) emails across the GBK platform, and fans definitely recognize when the content or conversation has fallen off, although that is rare on our platform.

Just because it is a slower time on the calendar does not mean it is an unimportant time for us to bring you inside Army Football. does not mean it is an unimportant time for us to bring you inside Army Football.

We are 24/7/365 … that’s just who we are.

The bonus for the GBK Team is that we consider it both an honor and privilege to cover the unique young men who not only wear the Black & Gold of Army Football, but are members of the Long Gray Line of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

As such and on behalf of the GBK Team, once again, we simply like to say THANK YOU!