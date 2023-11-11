A.M. Allan here and as GBK Publisher Charles Grevious noted in his post-game comments to Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, the Black Knights’ special teams play “kicked off” (no pun interned), but the team’s scoring for the day.

After a Leo Lowin quarterback sack, Holy Cross found themselves punting deep inside their own territory. With 4th & 17, it was Jabril Williams who blocked the attempting punt, recovered by freshman linebacker Elo Modozie, who ran it in from 12 yards out and Army took a quick 7-0.



