Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Army squeaks by Holy Cross, 17-15 at Michie Stadium

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
A.M. Allan & Joe Iacono
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest

A.M. Allan here and as GBK Publisher Charles Grevious noted in his post-game comments to Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, the Black Knights’ special teams play “kicked off” (no pun interned), but the team’s scoring for the day.

After a Leo Lowin quarterback sack, Holy Cross found themselves punting deep inside their own territory. With 4th & 17, it was Jabril Williams who blocked the attempting punt, recovered by freshman linebacker Elo Modozie, who ran it in from 12 yards out and Army took a quick 7-0.


For the 2nd Saturday in a row, MLB Leo Lowin's presence was felt by the opposing team
For the 2nd Saturday in a row, MLB Leo Lowin's presence was felt by the opposing team (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

From there, the contest was a back-and-forth battle, but I will turn the recap and summary over GBK Analyst, Joe Iacono.

Joe's Game Recap & Summary

Score By Quarter
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Holy Cross

0

0

0

14

14

Army

7

7

0

3

17

Post-Game Presser: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

Post-Game: LB Leo Lowin & CB Jabari Moore & QB Bryson Daily

Post-Game: QB Bryson Daily

Post-Game: DB Jabril Williams (11-11-23)

RB Tyrell Robinson (#21) celebrates his TD
RB Tyrell Robinson (#21) celebrates his TD (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Breaking Down The Scoring
Quarter Time Scoring Play Holy Cross  Army

1st

12:34

Army: punt 0 yards to the HC 32, Modozie,Elo return 12 yards to the HC 00, TOUCHDOWN & PAT

0

7

2nd

11:14

Tyrell Robinson rush right for 14 yards to the HC 00, TOUCHDOWN & PAT

0

14

4th

11:47

Matthew Sluka pass complete to Justin Shorter for 24 yards to the TOUCHDOWN & PAT

7

14

4th

4:59

Quinn Maretzki -field goal attempt from 26 - GOOD

7

17

4th

2:05

Matthew Sluka, right pass complete to Jalen Coker for 8 yards to the AWP00, TOUCHDOWN & PAT

14

17

FINAL

14

17
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement