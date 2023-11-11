Army squeaks by Holy Cross, 17-15 at Michie Stadium
A.M. Allan & Joe Iacono
A.M. Allan here and as GBK Publisher Charles Grevious noted in his post-game comments to Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, the Black Knights’ special teams play “kicked off” (no pun interned), but the team’s scoring for the day.
After a Leo Lowin quarterback sack, Holy Cross found themselves punting deep inside their own territory. With 4th & 17, it was Jabril Williams who blocked the attempting punt, recovered by freshman linebacker Elo Modozie, who ran it in from 12 yards out and Army took a quick 7-0.
From there, the contest was a back-and-forth battle, but I will turn the recap and summary over GBK Analyst, Joe Iacono.
Joe's Game Recap & Summary
Score By Quarter
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Holy Cross
0
0
0
14
14
Army
7
7
0
3
17
Post-Game Presser: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Post-Game: LB Leo Lowin & CB Jabari Moore & QB Bryson Daily
Post-Game: QB Bryson Daily
Post-Game: DB Jabril Williams (11-11-23)
Breaking Down The Scoring
Quarter
Time
Scoring Play
Holy Cross
Army
1st
12:34
Army: punt 0 yards to the HC 32, Modozie,Elo return 12 yards to the HC 00, TOUCHDOWN & PAT
0
7
2nd
11:14
Tyrell Robinson rush right for 14 yards to the HC 00, TOUCHDOWN & PAT
0
14
4th
11:47
Matthew Sluka pass complete to Justin Shorter for 24 yards to the TOUCHDOWN & PAT
7
14
4th
4:59
Quinn Maretzki -field goal attempt from 26 - GOOD
7
17
4th
2:05
Matthew Sluka, right pass complete to Jalen Coker for 8 yards to the AWP00, TOUCHDOWN & PAT