ARMY WEST POINT ATHLETICS SPECIAL CEREMONY/MEDIA EVENT ADVISORY

Who: A donation to the Army West Point Athletics Hall of Fame by Jack J. Giambrone and Ryker J. Kline





What: A special ceremony introducing Vince Lombardi’s game-worn sweater into the Army Sports Hall of Fame





Where: Kenna Hall of Army Sports inside Kimsey Athletic Center





When: Friday, November 1 at 4:00 pm





Address: 700 Mills Rd, West Point, NY 10996





About the sweater:

The sweater worn by Vince Lombardi during his tenure at Army as an assistant coach from 1949 to 1953, under legendary head coach Earl "Red" Blaik. Lombardi helped Army to an undefeated season in 1949, and three Top 20 finishes during his time on staff.





About Lombardi:

Vince Lombardi is a name synonymous with football, with a legacy that places him among the greatest coaches the sport has ever known. Lombardi finished his career as the winner of five World Championships – including the first two Super Bowls – as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, with formative years of his career being spent at West Point. A New York City native, Lombardi – after the 1948 season - accepted a position on the Army football coaching staff, under legendary head coach and lifelong mentor Earl “Red” Blaik. While primarily serving as offensive line coach, Lombardi helped direct an Army team that finished in the Top 5 in the national polls in both 1949 and 1950. During the 1953 season, Lombardi assumed a larger role on the Army staff, and the Black Knights finished 7-1-1, earning a Top 20 ranking for the first time in three years. Following that season, Lombardi accepted the offensive coordinator position with the New York Giants, the job which preceded his move to the Packers in 1959.