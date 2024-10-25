ARMY WEST POINT ATHLETICS SPECIAL CEREMONY/MEDIA EVENT ADVISORY

in other news
GoBlackKnights.com Player Feature: WR Casey Reynolds
Reynolds has taken a lesson out of the Jon Rhattigan book of having a blowup senior season. Come inside for more
Monday Morning Quarterback: Army-East Carolina
Come inside GBK for this morning's edition as we break down No. 23 Army's win over ECU
Week 9: The Army Black Knights are No. 23 in both polls
As the college season closed out Week 9, the Army Blacks are No. 23 ranking in both the AP and Coaches
OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment at West Point after Army win
Army Game Day Visit: OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment in Michie Stadium after the Army win
2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit
The last time that Ethan Bradshaw was on the campus of West Point came during his July Junior Day visit.
Who: A donation to the Army West Point Athletics Hall of Fame by Jack J. Giambrone and Ryker J. Kline
What: A special ceremony introducing Vince Lombardi’s game-worn sweater into the Army Sports Hall of Fame
Where: Kenna Hall of Army Sports inside Kimsey Athletic Center
When: Friday, November 1 at 4:00 pm
Address: 700 Mills Rd, West Point, NY 10996
About the sweater:
The sweater worn by Vince Lombardi during his tenure at Army as an assistant coach from 1949 to 1953, under legendary head coach Earl "Red" Blaik. Lombardi helped Army to an undefeated season in 1949, and three Top 20 finishes during his time on staff.
About Lombardi:
Vince Lombardi is a name synonymous with football, with a legacy that places him among the greatest coaches the sport has ever known. Lombardi finished his career as the winner of five World Championships – including the first two Super Bowls – as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, with formative years of his career being spent at West Point. A New York City native, Lombardi – after the 1948 season - accepted a position on the Army football coaching staff, under legendary head coach and lifelong mentor Earl “Red” Blaik. While primarily serving as offensive line coach, Lombardi helped direct an Army team that finished in the Top 5 in the national polls in both 1949 and 1950. During the 1953 season, Lombardi assumed a larger role on the Army staff, and the Black Knights finished 7-1-1, earning a Top 20 ranking for the first time in three years. Following that season, Lombardi accepted the offensive coordinator position with the New York Giants, the job which preceded his move to the Packers in 1959.
