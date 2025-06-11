GBK Podcast: Guest Matt Caldwell, Florida Panthers' CEO joins Joe Iacano

But Game 3 told a different story. The Panthers dominated on their home ice, delivering a statement win with a commanding 6–1 final score—a performance that stood in stark contrast to the tightly contested battles of Games 1 and 2.

If you watched the first two games of this year’s Stanley Cup Finals, you were probably expecting another nail-biter in Game 3. Both opening games between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers went into overtime, with each team taking one to even the series at 1–1.

While this feature isn’t about the talent on the ice that’s made the Panthers such a dynamic team, it does spotlight something just as important: the leadership guiding the organization from the top.

At the helm is Vincent Viola, Chairman, Owner, and Governor of Sunrise Sports & Entertainment and the NHL’s Florida Panthers. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Mr. Viola is also a graduate of the U.S. Army’s Airborne, Air Assault, Infantry, and Ranger Schools. He served as an infantry officer in the 101st Airborne Division. His continued commitment to the U.S. military inspired the creation of the Florida Panthers’ "Heroes Among Us" program, which has honored hundreds of veterans since its launch in 2013.

Supporting him are two fellow West Point alumni who play key roles in the Panthers' front office:

• Bryce Hollweg, Chief Operating Officer

• Matthew Caldwell, President and CEO

Together, this trio of West Point graduates exemplifies a leadership style grounded in discipline, service, and a commitment to excellence—values that resonate throughout the Florida Panthers organization.

Matthew took a moment out of his busy day and in the middle of the Stanley Cup Finals to join in on GoBlackKnights.com Podcast and chat with Host Joe Iacono, who is also a West Point graduate.