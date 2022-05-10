Athlete Briggs Bartosh details Army Black Knights offer and interest
Briggs Bartosh attends Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, where the 5-foot-11, 183 pounder’s positional status is Athlete.However, when it comes to his recruiting by the Black Knig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news