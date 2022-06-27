Black Knights land safety Isaiah Birl out of Ohio
As the month of June winds down, it appears that the Black Knights’ commitment pledges have ramped up, especially this weekend.Safety Isaiah Birl out of the Buckeye state was one of several recruit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news