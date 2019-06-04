News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 15:02:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Black Knights of Army West Point set to host huge official visit weekend

N53g4bogdt3zmvyxhync
The Army Black Knights have a solid shot at pulling in 3-star LB Will Norris (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

On June 14th, the Army coaching staff will host several key prospects with the hope of locking down verbal commitments or at least get some of the recruits closer to extending their pledge to wear ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}