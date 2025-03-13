Published Mar 13, 2025
GBK's Post Practice (3/12) Video Interview with DC Nate Woody
Joe Iacono
GBK Sr. Analyst

It is Week No. 2 of Spring Ball for the Black Knights, as they concluded their 6th practice session on Wednesday.

Following yesterday’s practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat with 5th year Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody.

Later this afternoon, catch Iacono's one-on-one with Senior LB, Kalib Fortner.

Let’s check out the insights from Coach Woody and hear from Kalib later this afternoon.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

