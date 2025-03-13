GBK's Post Practice (3/12) Video Interview with DC Nate Woody

It is Week No. 2 of Spring Ball for the Black Knights, as they concluded their 6th practice session on Wednesday.
Following yesterday’s practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat with 5th year Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody.
Later this afternoon, catch Iacono's one-on-one with Senior LB, Kalib Fortner.
Let’s check out the insights from Coach Woody and hear from Kalib later this afternoon.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel