GBK’s Post Practice (3/12) Video Interview with LB Kalib Fortner

Senior ILB Kalib Fortner is the most experienced returning player in the linebacking group with 26 games and 23 starts with 1,101 defensive snaps in 2023 and 2024. He was the second leading tackler in both seasons with 68 tackles in 2023 and 81 in 2024. He has 13 career TFLs, 4.5 Sacks, 3 Passes Defended, a Forced Fumble and a Fumble Recovery.

GBK's Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat with Kalib after yesterday's practice.