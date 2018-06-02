Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-02 10:09:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Boris Nicolas-Paul picks up offer from Army at the East Coast Elite Camp

Sxmlvvbfhnvcftyhxon8
Safety prospect Boris Nicolas-Paul picks up offer from the Army Black Knights on Friday
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Yesterday in Piscataway, New Jersey ... Rutgers hosted the first of many East Coast Elite camps, which was attended by tons of solid prospects as well as several colleges (coaching representatives)...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}