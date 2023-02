The 6-foot-10, 190-pounder attends Wilbraham & Monson Academy located in Wilbraham (MA) although he is originally from Dallas, Texas.

Army is Laczkowski’s only offer, although he was actively hearing from Air Force and Richmond.

He shared with GBK what lead him to say yes to Army West Point.

“The deciding factors that led to my commitment to West Point was the opportunity to attend one of the best universities in the world and to play for a coaching staff that believes in me,” he explained. “I talked to several alumni who said that attending West Point was the best decision of their life, and it felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

The student-athlete currently holds a 4.1 GPA and will be a direct admit into the academy.