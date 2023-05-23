WEST POINT, N.Y. – The top-seeded Army West Point baseball team (38-16, 21-4 PL) defeated No. 2 Bucknell (23-23-1, 14-11 PL) 21-6 in Game 2 of the Patriot League Championship, claiming their fifth-straight Patriot League Championship.

This crown is the 12th in program history for Army and they are the first team to win five consecutive titles.

Kevin Dubrule was named Tournament MVP. Braden Golinski, Sam Ruta, and Coleson Titus join Dubrule on the Patriot League Baseball All-Tournament Team.

How it Happened Kevin Dubrule batted 5-6, with two home runs, six RBIs, and two runs and junior Sam Ruta had a double and 2 RBIs.

In the bottom of the first, Bucknell attacked Army starter Mike Ruggieri (W, 9-1). With one out, the Bison had back-to-back walks, putting runners on first and second. Sean Key's hit a two-RBI double down the right field line, sending Grant Voytovich and Jacob Corson in to score, giving the Bison a 2-0 lead. The Black Knights retired the side with a strikeout and a pop-up.

Army got out in order in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second, Bucknell continued to attack the Black Knights offensively. With one out, Nic Adamo ripped a single to right center, putting a runner on first. Senior Kyle Lyons hit a single to Dubrule, putting runners on first and second. With two outs, Corson ripped a single to second, loading the bases. The Bison took a 4-0 lead, after Corson advanced to second on a failed pick-off attempt by Berg, bringing Lyons and Adamo in to score, Corson was tagged out at third by Sam Ruta.

Army battled in the bottom of the second, attacking Bucknell starter Tyler O'Neill (L, 3-5). Leadoff hitter Ross Friedrick hit a single to left field, putting a runner on first. Junior Braden Golinski walked, advancing Friedrick to second, putting a runner in scoring position. With one out, Ethan Ellis walked, loading the bases. Addison Ainsworth was hit by a pitch, advancing the runners, and bringing Friedrick in to score, making it a 4-1 game. Chris Barr fouled out and Golinski came in to score cutting Bucknell's lead in half. With two outs, Derek Berg made it a 4-4 ballgame after ripping a two-RBI triple to left field, sending Ainsworth and Ellis across the plate. The Bison ended the inning with a groundout.

The bats came alive for the Black Knights in the bottom of the third. Leadoff hitter Kevin Dubrule blasted a solo home run to left center, giving Army a 5-4 lead. Ross Friedrick ripped a double to first, putting a runner in scoring position. Golinski hit a two-run home run to right center, bringing Friedrick across the plate, and extending the Black Knights lead to 7-4. Sophomore Coleson Titus ripped a single to right center, putting a runner on first. Ellis was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second. Ainsworth hit a sacrifice bunt to third, advancing Titus and Ellis into scoring position. Barr ripped an RBI single to right field, advancing Ellis to third, and sending Titus in to score. Junior Derek Berg blasted a three-run home run, making it an 11-4 game. Bucknell's Theo Farynick came in to pitch relief for Tyler O'Neill. With two outs, Dubrule hit a single to right field, putting a runner on first. Bucknell ended the inning with a groundout.

The Bison attempted their comeback in the top of the fifth. Billy Kender ripped a double to left center, putting a runner in scoring position. Chris Klein hit a single to left center, putting runners on the corners. Adamo grounded out to Dubrule, advancing Klein to second, and sending Kender across the plate, making it an 11-5 game. Lyons grounded out to Dubrule, advancing Klein to third, and putting a runner in scoring position. Army cleared the side with a groundout.

The bats stayed hot for the Black Knights in the bottom of the fourth. leadoff hitter Braden Golinski walked, putting a runner on first. Titus was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second. Ellis ripped an RBI single to right field, sending Golinski in to score, and advancing Titus to third, putting runners on the corners, giving Army a 12-5 lead. The Black Knights had two runners in scoring position after Ellis advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ainsworth hit a two-RBI double down the right field line, sending Ellis and Titus in to score, making it a 14-5 game. Barr grounded out to second, advancing Ainsworth to third. Berg walked, putting runners on the corners. Berg advanced to second on a wild pitch, putting runners on second and third. Ruta ripped a bases-clearing double through the right side, sending Berg and Ainsworth in to score, giving Army a 16-5 lead. Kevin Dubrule hit a single to Anthony Sherwin, putting a runner on first. Ryan Osinski came in to pitch relief for Theo Farynick. Osinski ended the inning with two strikeouts.

The Black Knights got out in order in the bottom of the fifth.

The Bison threatened Ruggieri in the top of the sixth. Billy Kender was hit by a pitch, putting a runner on first. Klein lined out into a double play, and Kender was tagged out on the play by Friedrick. Nic Adamo hit a single to right center, putting a runner on first. Ruggieri retired the side with a strikeout.

Army responded in the bottom of the sixth. Leadoff hitter Chris Barr walked, putting a runner on first. Berg grounded out to Sean Keys, advancing Barr to second, and putting a runner in scoring position. With two outs, Kevin Dubrule ripped an RBI single to center field, sending Barr in to score, making it a 17-5 game. Bucknell cleared the side with a groundout.

Bret Copeland came into the game for Chris Barr and Patrick Melampy came in to pitch relief for Mike Ruggieri.

In the top of the seventh, the Bison threatened the Black Knights. With two outs, Grant Voytovich reached first on an error by Ruta, putting a runner on base. Keys ripped an RBI double to left center, sending Voytovich across the plate, making it a 17-6 ballgame. Tyler Dunn was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second. Army retired the side with a fly-out

Bucknell got out in order in the top of the eighth.

Mason Kelly came into the game for Grant Voytovich and Nikhil Patel came in to pitch relief for Ryan Osinski.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bennett Smith came into the game to pinch-hit for Addison Ainsworth. Smith was hit by a pitch, putting a runner on first. Copeland was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second. Berg ripped a single to left field, loading the bases. Relief pitcher Brady Swenson came into the game for Patel. With one out, Dubrule blasted a grand slam to left field, giving the Black Knights a commanding 21-6 lead. The Bison ended the inning with a strikeout and a fly-out.

In the top of the ninth, Zac Farrell went to left field for Bennett Smith.

Anthony Sherwin walked, putting a runner on first. With one out, Robbie Buecker came into the game for Patrick Melampy. Kelly reached on a fielder's choice and Sherwin was tagged out at second by Chris Barr. Buecker struck out Keys, securing the win for the Black Knights, earning their fifth-straight title.

Inside the Box

Army starter Mike Ruggieri(9-1) got the win, working 6.0 innings, allowing 8 hits, 5 runs, and 3 earned runs, while striking out 4, and walking 3. Senior Kevin Dubrule batted 5-6 with 2 home runs, 6 RBIs, and 2 runs. Derek Bergbatted 3-5, having a home run, a triple, 5 RBIs, and 3 runs. Patrick Melampypitched 2.1 innings, allowing 1 hit, and 1 run, while striking out 3, and walked 1. Ross Friedrickhad 2 hits, having a double and 2 runs. Junior Braden Golinski had a hit, a home run, 2 RBIs, and 3 runs. Coleson Titushad 2 hits and 2 runs. Junior Sam Ruta had a hit, a double, and 2 RBIs. Robbie Bueckerworked 0.2 inning, allowing no hits, runs, and struck out 1. Bucknell starter Tyler O'Neill (3-5) got the loss, pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 8 hits, 11 runs, had no strikeouts, and walked 2. Theo Farynick worked 1.0 inning, allowing 5 hits, 5 runs, had no strikeouts, and walked 2. Bucknell relief pitcher Ryan Osinski pitched 3.2 innings, allowing 2 hits, and 1 run, while striking out 4, and walked 1. Nikhil Patel worked 0.0 inning, allowing 1 hit, 3 runs, and had no strikeouts. Brady Swenson pitched 1.0 inning, allowing 1 hit, and 1 run, while striking out 2.

Up Next After securing Patriot League's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament, the Black Knights awaits its seeding and regional placement. The Selection Show can be viewed on ESPN2 on Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m.