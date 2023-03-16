In this edition of the GBK’s blank, analysis and writer Joe Iacono has a one-on-one with Army Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken.

Coach Monken discusses the prep mode that his team is in relative to the kick-off of spring practice (3/22), some recent staff additions, upcoming Pro-Day at West Point and other topics.

Yes, there are some interesting topics, and of course, one includes the “new look” offense for the Black Knights and competition at the QB spot.

Let’s take a look inside the huddle as the Army football mentor goes one-on-one with Iacono.