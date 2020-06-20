 GoBlackKnights - Florida QB Robbie Sanders says yes to the Army Black Knights
football

Florida QB Robbie Sanders says yes to the Army Black Knights

Dual-Threat QB Robbie Sanders is anxious to get started in the Black & Gold of Army West Point
Dual-Threat QB Robbie Sanders is anxious to get started in the Black & Gold of Army West Point (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Two days ago, the Black Knights added another player to the cast of the 2021 recruiting class in quarterback Robbie Sanders.The 5-foot-9, 180 pounder is a dual threat signal caller out of Lake Minn...

