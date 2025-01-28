Published Jan 28, 2025
Andon Thomas Named to CSC Academic All-America First Team
Special To GoBlackKnights.com
Army West Point Athletic Communications

AUSTIN. Texas -- College Sports Communicators (formerly COSIDA) announced its 2024 Academic All-America® Football Teams for All NCAA and NAIA Divisions.

Army LB Andon Thomas was named to the Academic All-America First Team.

The 25 members on the first team have an average GPA of 3.82, with both teams (first and second) holding a collective average GPA of 3.80.

Thomas, a native of Liberty Hill, Texas, has a 3.98 grade point average while majoring in chemical engineering. He is especially interested in the application of chemical engineering principles to Army technology development. Thomas plans to pursue graduate studies in chemical engineering, conduct advanced research in an area that will benefit the Army's technical challenges, and return to West Point as a faculty member in the Department of Chemistry and Life Science.

On the field Thomas enjoyed a breakout season, starting in all 14 games, leading the Army defense with 98 tackles (48 solo). He also registered 3.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, and hauled in two interceptions. He was selected to the AAC all-conference third team for his standout play.

The award is given by College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA) annually to the most accomplished student-athletes for academic and athletic achievement each year since 1952. The sports sponsored are soccer, volleyball, football, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field/cross country and an at-large program that includes sports for which the NCAA sponsors a championship. To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better and be a starter or key reserve.

CSC's academic team is the longest-running and most prestigious academic and athletic award for student-athletes. Nominating and voting are privileges held exclusively by College Sports Communicators members on behalf of student-athletes from throughout the NCAA, NAIA, two-year Colleges and Canadian institutions.

Last month, he was selected to the CSC Academic All-District Team, which nominated him for becoming an All-America.

The First Team is listed below. For complete results of the Academic All-American teams visit collegesportscommunicators.com

Pos.NameSchoolYr.GPAMajor

QB

Tommy Mellott

Montana State University

Sr.

4.0

Financial Engineering

WR

Elic Ayomanor (2)

Stanford University

So.

3.96

Computer Science

WR

Ricky White III

UNLV

Sr.

3.58

Human Services

RB

Tahj Brooks

Texas Tech

Sr.

3.56

Sports Management (U) / Sports Comm. (G)

RB

Raheim Sanders

University of South Carolina

Sr.

3.88

Non-Degree Seeking

TE

Anthony Torres

The University of Toledo

Sr.

3.83/3.93

Business Administration (G)

OL

Seth McLaughlin (1)

The Ohio State University

Gr.

4.0/3.89

Human Development & Family Sciences

OL

RIley Adcock

Mercer University

Gr.

3.94/3.94

Civil Engineering

OL

Jake Majors (2)

University of Texas

Sr.

3.64

Management

OL

Donovan Jackson

The Ohio State University

Sr.

3.68

Sport Industry

OL

Easton Kilty

Kansas State University

Sr.

4.0

Communication Studies

DB

Travis Hunter (1)

University of Colorado

Jr.

3.79

Anthropology

DB

Beau Freyler (1)

Iowa State University

Sr.

3.9

Kinesiology

DB

Tanner Wall

Brigham Young University

Jr.

3.89

Finance

DB

Jalen Catalon

UNLV

Sr.

3.52

Sociology

DL

Brody Grebe (1)

Montana State University

Sr.

3.93

Mechanical Engineering

DL

Ejike Adele

Dartmouth College

Sr.

3.74

Biology

DL

Kyle Kennard

University of South Carolina

Sr.

3.64

Services Management

DL

Patrick Passalacqua

Columbia University

Sr.

3.83

Industrial Engineering & Operations Research

LB

Jack Kiser

University of Notre Dame

Gr.

3.82/3.97

Business Analytics (U) / Accounting (G)

LB

Andon Thomas

United States Military Academy

Jr.

3.98

Chemical Engineering

LB

Jackson Woodard (1)

UNLV

Sr.

3.81

Kinesiology

K

Bert Auburn (2)

University of Texas

Sr.

3.57

Finance

P

Riley Riethman

U.S. Naval Academy

Sr.

3.93

Aerospace Engineering

ST

Julian Ashby (1)

Vanderbilt University

Gr.

3.96/3.90

Mechanical Engineering (G)

