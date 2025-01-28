Andon Thomas Named to CSC Academic All-America First Team

AUSTIN. Texas -- College Sports Communicators (formerly COSIDA) announced its 2024 Academic All-America® Football Teams for All NCAA and NAIA Divisions.

Army LB Andon Thomas was named to the Academic All-America First Team.

The 25 members on the first team have an average GPA of 3.82, with both teams (first and second) holding a collective average GPA of 3.80.

Thomas, a native of Liberty Hill, Texas, has a 3.98 grade point average while majoring in chemical engineering. He is especially interested in the application of chemical engineering principles to Army technology development. Thomas plans to pursue graduate studies in chemical engineering, conduct advanced research in an area that will benefit the Army's technical challenges, and return to West Point as a faculty member in the Department of Chemistry and Life Science.

On the field Thomas enjoyed a breakout season, starting in all 14 games, leading the Army defense with 98 tackles (48 solo). He also registered 3.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, and hauled in two interceptions. He was selected to the AAC all-conference third team for his standout play.

The award is given by College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA) annually to the most accomplished student-athletes for academic and athletic achievement each year since 1952. The sports sponsored are soccer, volleyball, football, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field/cross country and an at-large program that includes sports for which the NCAA sponsors a championship. To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better and be a starter or key reserve.

CSC's academic team is the longest-running and most prestigious academic and athletic award for student-athletes. Nominating and voting are privileges held exclusively by College Sports Communicators members on behalf of student-athletes from throughout the NCAA, NAIA, two-year Colleges and Canadian institutions.

Last month, he was selected to the CSC Academic All-District Team, which nominated him for becoming an All-America.

