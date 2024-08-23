One could argue that 2018 West Point grad and former Black Knight Alex Aukerman was a member of one of, if not the best quartet of linebackers in the past 20 years.

Following his graduation from the academy, Aukerman was an Engineer Officer stationed at Ft Knox as a vertical construction platoon leader.

He currently owns and operates an asphalt business. His wife Erica is a resident physician in dermatology and they had their first child (AJ), who will turn 1 month old on the 25th.

When it comes to football, Alex knows what it is like to prepare for the season opener, the season in general. However, we are sure there is a wide distinction between being game-ready as a freshman at West Point versus being a seasoned veteran.

The former linebacker joined GBK Podcast Host Joe Iacono to provide the Army fanbase with his preparation perspective and more, as the Black Knights are exactly 6 days away from their season opener at home against Lehigh.