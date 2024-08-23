PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Former Army LB Alex Aukerman joins GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono

Joe Iacono
GBK Analyst & Writer

One could argue that 2018 West Point grad and former Black Knight Alex Aukerman was a member of one of, if not the best quartet of linebackers in the past 20 years.

This group went by the nickname, The JAAK Attack.

The JAAK Attack: Timpf, Aukerman, King & Brinson
Following his graduation from the academy, Aukerman was an Engineer Officer stationed at Ft Knox as a vertical construction platoon leader.

He currently owns and operates an asphalt business. His wife Erica is a resident physician in dermatology and they had their first child (AJ), who will turn 1 month old on the 25th.

When it comes to football, Alex knows what it is like to prepare for the season opener, the season in general. However, we are sure there is a wide distinction between being game-ready as a freshman at West Point versus being a seasoned veteran.

The former linebacker joined GBK Podcast Host Joe Iacono to provide the Army fanbase with his preparation perspective and more, as the Black Knights are exactly 6 days away from their season opener at home against Lehigh.

NOTABLE:

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

