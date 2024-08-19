PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
"If you missed our GBK earlier promotions, you get a second shot at a deeply discounted annual subscription! Take advantage of KICKOFF2023 now before it, too, disappears."

Here are the details of the KICKOFF2024 promotion:

NEW SUBSCRIBERS CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

IMPORTANT DETAILS.....

- Offer is for new subscriptions only

- The promo code offer is a LIMITED-TIME OFFER and will not be around for long.

Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: KICKOFF2024

Offer valid through 8/23/24

WHAT YOU GET WITH YOUR MEMBERSHIP

If you aren't a GBK member, here's what you're missing:

The most complete coverage of Army Football and Recruiting (from the beginning of their recruiting to NSD to R-Day), including every commitment.

Regular analysis/film breakdown of what each commitment means for the Black Knights from the respective high school coaches and our GBK Recruiting Analysis, A.M. Allan.

Complete coverage of the Army Black Knights football team from GBK’s Senior Analyst & Writer, Gordon Larson, and GBK Writer, Joseph Iacono.

Much, much more from our GBK team of sideline reporters, analysts, photographers, videographer, and columnists who follow Army Football 365 days a year.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzNNTjFTbTMwUUJNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HQksgUG9kY2FzdDogQW5hbHlzdCBKb2UgSWFjb25vICZhbXA7IEd1 ZXN0IENvbGUgQ2hyaXN0aWFuc2VuICA8YnI+PGJyPlRoaXMgdXBjb21pbmcg U3VuZGF5LCB0aGUgZm9ybWVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Bcm15Rm9vdGJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBcm15Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IE1MQiAmYW1wOyBoaXMg S2Fuc2FzIENpdHkgQ2hpZWZzIHRlYW1tYXRlcyB3aWxsICB0YWtlIG9uIHRo ZSBCYWx0aW1vcmUgUmF2ZW5zIGZvciB0aGUgQUZDIENoYW1waW9uc2hpcCBn YW1lIGFuZCBvbmUgc3RlcCBjbG9zZXIgdG8gU3VwZXIgQm93bCBMVklJSSAg IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Sb2piRkIyNWJxIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vUm9qYkZCMjVicTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Rocm9T N29vRkciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EaHJvUzdvb0ZHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7ICNHb0JsYWNrS25pZ2h0cyAoQGdvYmxhY2trbmlnaHRzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dvYmxhY2trbmlnaHRzL3N0YXR1cy8x NzUwODQ0NzYzOTU0MTM5MjIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVh cnkgMjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

NOTABLE:  

We are often asked why subscribe to GoBlackKnights.com?

Although there are several affirming answers that we can share, let’s start with one of the crown jewels to membership with GBK, which is access to our premium message board "The 12th Knight".

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board On GBK (Click Here)?

For one thing, up close and personal conversations and engagements with die-hard Black Knights fans on the most popular Army football message board on the web.

Yes, GoBlackKnights.com is your home for Army West Point Sports Talk and the most comprehensive source for Army football & recruiting. The bonus side of the equation is we are part of the Rivals.com network, which is the authority on College Football Recruiting and College Football in general.

