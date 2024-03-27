Andrew Rodriguez entered West Point as a direct admit from Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, VA in 2008. He saw no varsity action in his plebe season.

However, Rodriquez started at the Whip linebacker position in 2009 and led the team in total tackles with 85, including 1.5 TFLs and 0.5 Sacks. He also registered 2 interceptions, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was particularly effective in games against Army’s arch-rival service academy opponents with 15 tackles in the Navy game and 14 against Air Force.

Rodriguez injured himself in off-season conditioning and had to sit out the entire 2010 season.

He returned to the field in 2011 and was elected one of the team captains. He finished that season ranked 4th in total tackles with 69, including 1.5 TFLs. He recorded 1 interception and 3 passes broken up and had 2 fumble recoveries.

Rodriquez was the recipient of the coveted Campbell Award from the National Football Foundation. A true student-athlete, he graduated No. 3 in his class with a GPA of 4.14.