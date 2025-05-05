Army West Point Announces Women’s Basketball Leadership Change

WEST POINT, NY – Army West Point Director of Athletics Tom Theodorakis announced today that Army West Point and Missy Traversi, head women's basketball coach, have mutually agreed to part ways as of today.

Glenn Rigney has been named interim head coach.

A national search to find the next leader of the Army West Point women's basketball program is underway. The leader will support the Army West Point athletics mission "to recruit, educate, train, and inspire leaders of character who are committed to the Army Values through an extraordinary Division I athletic experience."