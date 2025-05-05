Could LB Jackson Arnold become the next 2026 Army commit?

The Black Knights have pulled in another O-Line commitment and this one comes from Caiden Lee
If you want to add adjectives in to what tight end Ronan Boyle will be bringing to West Point, let us start with...
Defensive End Dontae Samuels currently holds offers from Army West Point and several other programs
It is always great to have informative guests on our GoBlackKnights.com Podcast, which is hosted by Joe Iacono
DE prospect Hans Pederson chimes in where he stands with the Black Knights. Come inside for update & highlights
