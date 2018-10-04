

GoBlackKnights.com caught up with senior cornerback Michael Reynolds after Wednesday’s practice, and although the Army Black Knights have a bye week, there has been little to zero down time for the squad. “Business as usual,” said Reynolds. “We are practicing hard as if we have a game on Saturday ... nothing different {laughing}.” Reynolds was recruited out of Dothan, Alabama as a Rivals 2-star prospect in head coach Jeff Monken’s first recruiting class. He attended USMAPS before entering West Point in 2015.



He did not see any varsity action as a plebe, but he appeared in 10 of 11 games as a yearling. He got off to a good start that year with an interception in his first game against Temple, and registered 6 tackles on the year in a reserve capacity. He had 8 starts in 11 games as a junior, in large part due to injuries suffered by several defensive backs. He registered 22 tackles in 2017 and returned 10 punts for 62 yards. Reynolds played 4 snaps in the Duke game and received a PFF rating of 61.6. He got in 13 snaps against Liberty with a PFF rating of 59.7. He did not play against Hawaii, but he had his best game of the season against Oklahoma with 25 snaps, 2 tackles, a key interception that earned him the second highest rating among defenders with a 69.6. “Mike is solid, dependable and he is playing with more confidence,” declared defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. As such, it lead Reynolds to get the starting nod over Javhari Bourdeau in last Saturday contest against undefeated Buffalo, where he had a season-high 56 snaps against the Bulls, earning a 64.0 rating with a rating of 78.2 on his tackling. “Honestly, I kind of found out ... well, me and Javhari have been rotating and it was a game time thing,” explained Reynolds when asked when he was informed that he would be starting and what he felt at that moment. “Other than that, I just want to get in there and execute my assignments, play to the best of my ability and do what I can for the team.” “Coach C-Y came up to me before the game and told me. Obviously I want to be a starter, but it is what it is. I’m just going to do whatever the coaches ask of me ... start - not start, whatever it takes and be able to play to the best of my ability.”

PREPARATION

The senior talked about his mindset going into each game even if he is the starter or not. “It always starts with preparation,” he explained. “You should always prepare as if you are a starter, even if you aren’t the starter because whenever you get your chance you will know your assignments and how to execute. I approach each game the same ... go through my plays, go through my assignments and be ready to execute on Saturday.” For the Army defensive backs, they have been challenged by several top receivers this season, and according to Reynolds, he and his teammates feel they are up to the task. “We know that most teams have one or two good receivers and the past games that we have played this year, they all have good receiving corps,” he stated. “So anytime they have a good corp we don’t purge down, we like competing. In order to be the best, you have to go against the best.”

Double Duty: Special Teams

In addition to upping his game at corner, the 5-foot-10, 195 pounder has been a very effective punt returner this season and he readily admitted that enjoys the double duty role. “Oh yeah I do,” he jokingly stated. “Any chance I can get my hands on the ball ... I really enjoy punt returner.”