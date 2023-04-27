Following last Friday’s Black & Gold Spring Game, GBK noted that there were several players that stood.

One of them was freshman running back Noah Alexander, who has officially entered his name in the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder came out of Eufaula High School in Oklahoma and was part of Army’s talented 2021 recruiting class, which consisted of the likes of Donavon Platt, Will Jeffcoat, Hayden Reed, Eric Ford, Casey Larkin, Noah Short, Emaud Triplett and so many others.

During his recruiting, Alexander chose to Army over offers from East Carolina and Navy.