Army vs Notre Dame ... “I Can’t Wait To Return To Yankee Stadium!”

Needless to say, I am excited about Saturday's upcoming Army game against Notre Dame. Even though the Navy game will always be at the top of list of anticipated games … come this Saturday, the Army-Notre Dame game has all the possibilities of making an already great season, greater. So, what will it take for the 17th ranked Black Knights to take down the 6th ranked Fighting Irish?

Keys to Victory for Army

Based on my analysis of past games against top-ranked opponents, here are the key factors that could determine Army's success against Notre Dame: Let’s take a look back at three games (Oklahoma, Wisconsin & LSU) from previous years that might add some perspective.

Red Zone Defense

Army's ability to make crucial stops in the red zone will be paramount. In the 2018 Oklahoma game, a goal-line stand and a missed field goal kept Army competitive. Replicating such defensive efforts against Notre Dame could be game-changing.

Limiting Explosive Plays

Notre Dame, like Oklahoma and LSU have the potential for big plays. The Black Knights’ defense must focus on minimizing these explosive gains, as they can quickly shift momentum and the scoreboard.

Quarterback Containment

Remember the impact of dynamic quarterbacks in the Oklahoma and LSU games? Army's defense will need to have a solid plan to contain Notre Dame's quarterback Riley Leonard, both in the passing game and on potential scrambles and I am confident that Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody will have such a plan and equally as confident that the ‘D’ can execute it … albeit, it will be their biggest challenge on the year.

Time of Possession

Army's traditional strength lies in controlling the clock ... led by QB Bryson Daily, along with a solid group of running backs and one of the best offensive lines in the country. In the games previously mentioned, the Black Knights held the ball for significant portions of the game (30 minutes against Wisconsin, for example). Maintaining this strategy against Notre Dame could limit their offensive opportunities.

Historical Perspective

The Army-Notre Dame rivalry has seen some remarkable moments: The 1913 game is considered a turning point in college football history, with Notre Dame's innovative use of the forward pass leading to a stunning 35-13 victory1.Army's most dominant period came in the 1940s, including a 59-0 victory in 1944 - Notre Dame's worst defeat in program history.

Current Outlook