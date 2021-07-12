GBK Coach Speaks: Stephenson sees Kendrick Kirby ‘as a great asset’
We sincerely believe that offensive lineman and recent Army commit Kendrick Kirby is a really good player that the Black Knights had a lot of competition for. He is really just a great fit in the Army football culture and the offense in general.
The the 6-foot-3, 270 pounder is the 14th commitment in the cycle for the Black Knights, and a significant pick-up.
Head Coach Clay Stephenson of Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Georgia touched on what the program is getting in Kirby on and off the field, what he needs to work on ahead of getting to West Point over the next year and why the school is an ideal fit.
KIRBY ON THE FIELD:
“He played left tackle for us. Kendrick is a smart player who recognizes defenses easily and makes adjustments accordingly. He is capable of playing multiple positions on the offensive line. He finishes blocks really well.”
KIRBY THE STUDENT-ATHLETE:
"Kendrick made a commitment 2-years ago to be the best student-athlete he could be. He excels in the classroom, football field as well as off the field."
WHY ARMY WEST POINT IS THE IDEAL FIT (LEADERSHIP):
"He is a 3-year starter for us at offensive line. He has been a leader for us for a long time. He leads offensive line meetings during the week and has led the pre game offensive line meeting and prayer before every game for the last 2-years. His leadership skills and work ethic are at the top of players I have ever coached. He will be a great asset there."
WHAT KIRBY NEEDS TO WORK ON:
"He needs to continue to work on his physical skills to compete at the next level. He also needs to work on learning multiple positions like he has in the past."
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?