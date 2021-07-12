GBK Coach Speaks: Stephenson sees Kendrick Kirby ‘as a great asset’

We sincerely believe that offensive lineman and recent Army commit Kendrick Kirby is a really good player that the Black Knights had a lot of competition for. He is really just a great fit in the Army football culture and the offense in general. The the 6-foot-3, 270 pounder is the 14th commitment in the cycle for the Black Knights, and a significant pick-up. Head Coach Clay Stephenson of Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Georgia touched on what the program is getting in Kirby on and off the field, what he needs to work on ahead of getting to West Point over the next year and why the school is an ideal fit.

KIRBY ON THE FIELD: “He played left tackle for us. Kendrick is a smart player who recognizes defenses easily and makes adjustments accordingly. He is capable of playing multiple positions on the offensive line. He finishes blocks really well.” KIRBY THE STUDENT-ATHLETE: "Kendrick made a commitment 2-years ago to be the best student-athlete he could be. He excels in the classroom, football field as well as off the field."