Spring Practice Video Interview: GBK’s Iacono with QBs Coleman & Nellum

Just a few weeks ago, GBK’s Podcast Host & Analyst Joe Iacono had an exclusive One-on-One with Army OC, Cody Worley. A segment of that conversation surrounded what just might be the proverbial question of Spring Camp … “Who should we expect to be competing at the vacated quarterback spot now that Bryson Daily is a graduating senior?”
There are three prominent names that were brought to the conversation with Worley and they were DeWayne Coleman, Cale Hellum and Ethan Washington.
Worley added another to competition mix and that is the return of Zach Mundell.
Following Tuesday’s practice, which was the 2nd session of the spring campaign, Joe had an opportunity to chat with both Coleman and Hellum.
QB, DeWayne Coleman
From GBK’s Gordon Larson’s ‘Looking Forward Series’, he breaks down Senior Dewayne Coleman:
The 5-foot-10, 190 pounder is the most experienced of the returning quarterbacks and the only one who has started a game at Army West Point. Coleman appeared in 7 games with 115 snaps in 2024. His only start came against arch rival Air Force and he played 52 snaps in the game earning a PFF rating of 61.5. His a season rating from PFF is a more respectable 72.9. Coleman cannot match Daily’s rushing talent with only 136 yards in 38 carries (3.58 ave) with 1 rushing touchdown in 2024, but he appears to be a better passing quarterback with 11 completions in 16 attempts for a completion percentage of 68.8 and an efficiency rating of 152.9.
QB, Cale Hellum
Larson also broke down junior Cale Hellums in the ‘Looking Forward Series’:
The 5-foot-10, 203 pounder appeared in just 3 games (Temple, Tulsa, and UAB) with no starts and just 10 offensive snaps. He had 3 rushing attempts for 28 yards and no passing attempts. For what it's worth Hellums threw for 8,021 yds and 83 TDs during his career at Tomball High in Tomball, Texas.
