Spring Practice Video Interview: GBK’s Iacono with QBs Coleman & Nellum

Just a few weeks ago, GBK’s Podcast Host & Analyst Joe Iacono had an exclusive One-on-One with Army OC, Cody Worley. A segment of that conversation surrounded what just might be the proverbial question of Spring Camp … “Who should we expect to be competing at the vacated quarterback spot now that Bryson Daily is a graduating senior?”

There are three prominent names that were brought to the conversation with Worley and they were DeWayne Coleman, Cale Hellum and Ethan Washington.

Worley added another to competition mix and that is the return of Zach Mundell.

Following Tuesday’s practice, which was the 2nd session of the spring campaign, Joe had an opportunity to chat with both Coleman and Hellum.