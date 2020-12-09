GoBlackKnights - GBK: Former Army Players Chime-In on the A-N Rivalry: Cole Christiansen

Linebacker Cole Christiansen entered West Point in 2016 as a direct report out of Suffolk, VA Rivals had him listed as a two-star recruit with a rating of 5.3. He earned his first playing time as a member of special teams as a plebe, appearing in 6 games with a total of 2 tackles. Christiansen broke into the staring lineup as a yearling in 2017, finishing second on the team in Total Tackles with 84, including 5.0 TFLs to go along with one interception.

An NFL rookie, Christiansen has a bright football future ahead of him

He was elected one of the team captains as a junior in 2018, and once again finished second in Total Tackles with 77, while leading the team in TFLs with 12.0. He was named to the first team All-Independent Team by Phil Steele. He returned as one of the three captains of the 2019 team and recorded a team high 112 tackles for the season, including 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 Sacks. He was once again named to the All-Independent First Team and was a semi-finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was invited to play in 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and was one of three Army players who were invited to try out for the NFL that year. Christiansen has bright NFL future ahead of him. He was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers and put on the taxi squad. He was called up for three games this season, and has recorded one tackle so far in his pro career.