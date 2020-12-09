GoBlackKnights - GBK: Former Army Players Chime-In on the A-N Rivalry: Cole Christiansen

GBK: Former Army Players Chime-In on the A-N Rivalry: Cole Christiansen
Linebacker Cole Christiansen entered West Point in 2016 as a direct report out of Suffolk, VA Rivals had him listed as a two-star recruit with a rating of 5.3. He earned his first playing time as a member of special teams as a plebe, appearing in 6 games with a total of 2 tackles.
Christiansen broke into the staring lineup as a yearling in 2017, finishing second on the team in Total Tackles with 84, including 5.0 TFLs to go along with one interception.
He was elected one of the team captains as a junior in 2018, and once again finished second in Total Tackles with 77, while leading the team in TFLs with 12.0. He was named to the first team All-Independent Team by Phil Steele.
He returned as one of the three captains of the 2019 team and recorded a team high 112 tackles for the season, including 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 Sacks. He was once again named to the All-Independent First Team and was a semi-finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was invited to play in 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and was one of three Army players who were invited to try out for the NFL that year.
Christiansen has bright NFL future ahead of him. He was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers and put on the taxi squad. He was called up for three games this season, and has recorded one tackle so far in his pro career.
But in his conversation with GoBlackKnights.com, the conversation easily moved to the America’s Game, which will be played at Michie Stadium on the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point for the first time in over 40-years.
“The Army Navy game is and always will be my greatest football memory,” shared the 6-foot-1, 234 pound middle linebacker.
“Every year was its own unique experience and not one of them failed to bring me to tears. Nothing made me prouder to be an American than to see how many people can come together over a game and to see how impactful it was on so many lives. My fondest Army-Navy memory is definitely winning the snow game wearing the 10th Mountain uniform.
Of course, the two-time former team captain had plenty of pre-game chatter to his teammates when he wore the Black & Gold, and if given the opportunity on Saturday, this is what Cole said he would share with the players in the locker room before taking the field.
“To the players and especially the graduating seniors, my only advice would be to ENJOY the game and have fun,” explained Christiansen. “Don't let the magnitude of the game make you feel nervous or feel like you can't smile and take it in. Realize how lucky and special you are for being able to participate in the greatest game on earth and enjoy every second of it. At the end of the day it is a game that is supposed to be fun.”
