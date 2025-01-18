Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 18, 2025
Talented QB Blake Owen chimes in on his pledge/OV to Army West Point
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In