OG Bill Katsigiannis: All-American status

Senior Guard Bill Katsigiannis entered West Point direct from Katy, TX in 2021 with a Rivals rating of 5.2. He did not make the field in either of his first two seasons at Army, making his debut in 2023 when he appeared in 3 games as a backup. He moved into the starting lineup in 2024 and started all 14 games finishing his Army career with a total of 828 snaps. His PFF rating of 85.6 was the 7th highest rating for a guard in 2024.

Katsigiannis’s Career Accolades: 2024 Sports Illustrated First Team All American; ESPN Second Team All American, AAC First Team All Conference.