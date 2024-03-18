Don't miss out on the madness this year...

The GoBlackKnights.com Bracket Madness contest is FREE to play. Yahoo's grand prize is $25,000. And we're giving the winner of the GoBlackKnights.com group a $100 Visa gift card. For the non-GBK subscriber/winner, we will be extending you a free one-year subscription to GoBlackKnights.com

JOIN the GoBlackKnights.com group and start filling out your bracket. All entries are due by noon on Thursday, March 21.