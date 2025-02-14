GBK's Joe Iacono with Guest & Former LB Stephen Anderson

If there was ever a prototype Army linebacker, it would hard to debate that Stephen Anderson would not be amongst the top of that list.

His style of play exemplifies the mindset and temperament of Army Black Knights football and he would be a fit in any era.

Now, we not suggesting that he is “old”, but he entered USMAPS in 2005 and then made his way to West Point, where he played for two different head coaches in his four and a half years at Army.

Bobby Ross was the head coach while Anderson was at prep school. Coach Stan Brock lead the team during the linebacker’s freshman and sophomore years and Rich Ellerson his junior and senior years. He was elected team captain in 2009 and 2010.

Anderson led the team in tackles in 2010 with 108 and finished second in tackles in 2009 when he played only 9 games.