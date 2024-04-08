Advertisement
GBK Photo Gallery: Army Black Knights Junior Day (4/6)

From left to right: Army LB & Host, Elo Modozie, recruits Maddox Huber and Tyler Lee
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Although to date, there weren’t any verbal commitments that came out of Saturday’s Junior Day, we can say comfortably, that there are several prospects who were on hand that are leaning towards the Army Black Knights.

GBK will have more on this weekend’s visits, but in the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the recruits who were on hand via the Photo Gallery.


