This past week, Senior Captain and Linebacker Leo Lowin was named to Bednarik Award Watch List, and most recently the Campbell Trophy Watch List ... both of which are huge pre-season honors just to make the list itself.

Needless to say, Lowin is well respected amongst his teammates and the Army coaching staff and represents one of the cornerstones in Army's 2023 defense.

“Leo’s one of the smartest guys in the room … any room,” defensive coordinator Nate Woody shared with GoBlackKnights.com.

Let's hear what Lowin had to share after Wednesday's practice session.