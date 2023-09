Last Saturday’s loss (aka meltdown) to ULM and this upcoming contest at Michie Stadium against Delaware State has the Army coaching staff, players and fans on the same page …. There’s tons of work to be done and this week the team will surely be in high prep mode in order to begin to fix what is broken.

After yesterday’s Tuesday practice defensive coordinator Nate Woody, along DL Austin Hill, WR Liam Fortner and TE David Crossan met with the media including GoBlackKnights.com' Joe Iacono.

Let’s hear what the group had to say about looking ahead as they attempt to put last week’s performance behind them.