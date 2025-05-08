Published May 8, 2025
GBK’s One-On-One with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Charles Grevious  •  GoBlackKnights
Publisher
GoBlackKnights.com's Podcast Host & Football Analyst Joe Iacono had an opportunity to have a one-on-one sit down with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken.

Needless to say, there are tons of topics that were brought to the table, from Spring Ball, the Transfer Portal/NIL, the College Football Culture as a whole and much more.

Let’s listen in on what the Army football mentor had to share.

“We’ve got who we’ve got … Graduation is part of college football and now the portal is part of college football.”
Head Coach Jeff Monken (5/8) on Army transitioning into the 2025 season
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

