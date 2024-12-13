GBK’s PARENTS PERSPECTIVE: Army-Navy 2024

Here at GoBlackKnights.com, we typically bring the audience 2-3 Parents’ Perspective articles per calendar year. Each article kicks off with a general narrative and then GBK Analyst & Podcast Host Joe Iacono takes it from there.

Well, this is Army-Navy Week, and honestly that all that really needs be shared. Although, we need to let you know who is joining Joe on this broadcast.

We have Joe Gerena, who Army fans are clearly familiar with during his playing days where he was an outstanding quarterback. Joe is the dad of Black Knights’ senior linebacker, Brett Gerena.

Then you David Crossan, who is the dad of starting senior tight-end, David Crossan.

But let’s turn this over to Joe Iacono and let’s here what these two proud dads have to say, as we are one day away from the ARMY-NAVY game on Saturday.