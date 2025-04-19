Army starting CB, Donavon Platt enters the Transfer Portal

... WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and SUBSCRIBE (Free) to our YouTube channel

It was just five days ago that one of Army’s top tier returning defenders current sophomore LB Elo Modzie put his name in the transfer portal.

As we reported on the GoBlackKnights.com 12th Knight message board, Modzie is already receiving strong interest from the likes of Georgia out of the SEC and has a scheduled visit.

Well on Saturday, another returning defensive starter for the Black Knights has officially put his name in the portal as well.

This comes from current sophomore CB, Donavon Platt.

Needless to say, had Platt remained, he offered the Black Knights another highly experienced defender returning in 2024. He appeared in 7 games with 4 starts and 258 snaps in 2022, but was sidelined for much of 2023 appearing in only 3 games with 55 snaps that year. He started all 14 games this past season with 521 snaps. He has a career total of 40 tackles, including 1 TFL, along with 2 Interceptions and 5 Passes Defended.