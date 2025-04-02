Army Lacrosse HC Joe Alberici joins GBK’s Joe Iacono

This past Saturday saw the Black Knights take down No. 5 North Carolina, 13-12 which netted them five straight wins against ACC foes and bringing their season record to 9-1.

Army is presently ranked No. 9 nationally in the latest polls and sky is the limit for this outstanding team, which is lead by Head Coach, Joe Alberici.

Army resumes action on April 5th as they take their talents on the road against Colgate, which will be followed a week later against academy rival Navy in Annapolis (MD).

In the meantime, GBK Podcast Host Joe Iacono had an opportunity today to connect with Coach Alberici to get the inside track to the current season and the program overall.