Among the seniors graduating on May 27th are the following members of the Army Black Knights football team.

• Long Snapper Ryan Aguilar entered direct from Liberty HS, Bakersfield, CA in 2019. Aguilar saw no action in 2019 and made his collegiate debut vs. Abilene Christian in 2020. He played in the Liberty Bowl that year then moved into the top slot as long snapper the following season. He was named to Phil Steeles All Independent Special Teams in 2021.

• Quarterback Cade Ballard entered direct from Greeneville Tennessee where he earned the title of Class 4A Mr. Football his junior and senior years. Ballard sat out the 2019 season with an injury and made his college debut against Louisiana Monroe, taking the final snap of that game in 2020. He got his first career start against UTSA, sharing QB duties with Tyhier Tyler. He saw limited action in 2021 but shared starts at quarterback with Tyler and Jemel Jones in his senior season. He completed 22 of his 52 career passing attempts for 469 yards and 3 touchdowns and added 256 career yards rushing in 56 attempts

• Slotback Maurice Bellan entered direct from The Peddie School, Fulton, MD in 2019, and saw no action in his plebe season. He started his career as a quarterback and played in 7 games in 2020 and just one game in 2021 before he switched to slotback for his senior season. Bellan finished his career at West Point with 137 rushing yards in 26 attempts.

• Offensive Center and Team Captain Connor Bishop entered direct from Archbishop Wood HS, Holland, PA in 2019. He saw no action as a plebe but appeared in 11 games with 10 starts as a yearling and totaled 30 career starts. He was named to Phil Steele’s All-Independent team in 2022, the College Sports Communications Academic All-American Team and the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

• Defensive Lineman Kwabena Bonsu entered direct from South Cobb HS, Austell, GA in 2018 and saw action in 4 games that year. He appeared in 51 games in his 5 years as a Black Knight and finished with 129 career tackles, including 15 TFLs and 7 Sacks.

• Team Captain and Safety Marquel Broughton from Mountain View HS in Lawrenceville, GA entered West Point in 2018 after a year at USMAPS and appeared in 9 games in his plebe season. He was elected Team Captain in his junior and senior years. Broughton appeared in 45 games in his 4-year career, registering 244 Total Tackles, including 9 TFLs and was credited with 9 Interceptions and 21 Passes Defended. He was named to Phil Steele’s All-Independent First Team Defense in 2021 and 2022 and was on the Wuerfell Watch List in 2022. He received the Anthony Miller Coaching Staff Award as the team’s Most Inspirational Player and the COL Thruston Hughes Memorial Award winner as the team’s Most Valuable Player.

• Outside Linebacker Andre Carter II entered West Point direct from Cheshire Academy, Missouri City, TX in 2019 and saw no varsity action his plebe year, making his college debut against Middle Tennessee State in 2020. Carter appeared in 36 games in his 4-year career at Army and recorded 99 Total Tackles, including 23.5 TFLs and 20 career Sacks. His 15.5 Sacks in 2021 set an Army single-season record and earned him a spot on the 2021 AP All-American Third Team, Phil Steele’s All-American Second Team and All-Independent First Team. He was named to 4 Pre-Season All-American Teams in 2022 and was on watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Bednarik and Lombardi Awards.