TBT: Is Army West Point The New “Linebacker U”?

When you talk about the reputation of the Army Black Knights’ defense under Head Jeff Monken, along with former Defensive Coordinator Jay Bateman and current DC, Nate Woody … one position that continues to be a consistent difference maker and that’s the Linebacker Corp.

As we look at the Black Knights’ linebacker positions and what attributes are important for them to have significant impact as they are initially recruited by the staff … here are our Top Five.

1. Determine run or pass quickly.

2. Maintain the proper leverage on a ball carrier while quickly identifying the blocking scheme.

3. Shed blockers

4. Tackle fast, athletic ball carriers and big downhill runners.

5. Defend receivers in space.

Last year this time last year, GBK’s Joe Iacono did a fantastic job identifying and highlighting some of the key Black Knights who have maintained the LB role wearing the Black & Gold during the Monken Era in the article Is Army West Point The New “Linebacker U”? (5/23/24).