GBK Salutes the Army Football May 2022 West Point Graduates
Among the May 2022 graduating class are the following members of the 2021 football team. GoBlackKnights.com salutes them as they say goodbye to cadet gray and dawn the Army blue.
The actual date of this year’s graduation is May 21st and we also take our hats off to the families of these soon-to-be graduates for all of their support throughout these players' United States Military Academy at West Point journey.
• Cade Barnard, from Seminole, TX appeared in 32 games as a member of the 4-man fullback rotation from 2019 - 2021. He was best known for his blocking ability, but he had 77 carries for 343 yards and 3 TDs plus one reception for 12 yards.
• Chris Cameron, from Baton Rouge, LA broke into the lineup at TE in his sophomore season with 7 appearances. He played in 12 games with 3 starts in 2020 and appeared in 9 games in his senior season. He had 3 career receptions for 82 yards.
• Wilson Catoe, from Suwannee, GA appeared in 23 games as a member of special teams before moving from LB to FB in 2021 He continued to be a mainstay on special teams but also had 21 rushing attempts for 118 yards and 2 TDs. His longest run of 47 yards was from punt formation in his junior season.
• Nolan Cockrill, from Centreville, VA was one of the 3 senior captains on the 2021 team. He did not play in his plebe season but appeared in 8 games as a sophomore and all 25 games in his last two years at West Point. He recorded 74 career tackles, including 16.0 TFLs and 5.0 Sacks. He was also credited with 3 Passes Defended, a Forced Fumble and 3 Fumble Recoveries.
• Cedrick Cunningham Jr, from Cassatt, SC was one of three senior captains in 2021. Cunningham lettered all 4 years at West Point with appearances in 47 games as a free safety. Cunningham finished third in total tackles in his junior and senior season and finished his career with 188 total tackles, including 8.5 TFLs and 2 Sacks. He also had 2 INTs, 9 Passes Defended, 2 Forced Fumbles and a Fumble Recovery.
• Ryan Duran III, from Gibsonia, PA broke into the lineup at DE in his junior year and led the nation in blocked kicks that season with 3. He played in 12 games in 2020 and 9 games in 2021, finishing his career with 25 tackles, including 2.5 Sacks and a Fumble Recovery to go along with his 3 blocked kicks.
• Sean Eckert, from Centerville, VA made his debut at WR against Rice in 2019, his only appearance that season. He appeared in 6 games in 2020 and 3 games in 2021. He had 1 career reception for 26 yards.
• Zach Harding, from St Peters, MO became the team’s top punter in his sophomore season and earned a spot on the Ray Guy watch list. He appeared in 32 games and had 100 punts for 4,462 yards with a long of 78 and 32 punts of 50+ yards. 43 of his 100 punts were downed inside the opponent 20.
• Kamaron Halloway, from Cedar Hill, TX got his first start on the offensive line in the LIberty Bowl in 2020. He played 7 games as a junior and 11 games as a senior.
• Brooks Hosea, from Marrietta, GA appeared in 20 games as a member of special teams. He was the backup punter and primary holder for the field goal unit the past two years.
• AJ Howard, from Toccoa, GA appeared in 31 games as a slotback between 2019 and 2021. He rushed for 209 career yards with 2 TDs and had 3 receptions for 46 yards.
• Caleb John, from Lanham, MD appeared in 20 games as a reserve DB and member of special teams. He recorded 10 career tackles and 1 Pass Defended.
• Noah Knapp, from Virginia Beach, VA earned a spot in the starting lineup at Center in his sophomore season but was moved to guard for his junior and senior seasons. He started 8 games as a sophomore, 9 as a junior and 8 as a senior.
• Mason Kolinchak, from Huntington Beach, CA made his debut on the offensive line as a sophomore playing 6 games in 2019. He played in 7 games in his junior season and 8 games in his senior year.
• Jabari Laws, from Upper Marlboro, MD. Appeared in nine games with 5 starts at QB in 2019. Ran for 484 yards with an average of 6.4 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns. He was 16-for-20 passing (80 percent) with 311 yards and a TD that season. Was sidelined the entire 2020 season with an injury but returned to cap off his career by leading the winning drive against Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl in 2021.
• Julian McDuffie, from Snellville, GA played in 10 games at CB as a freshman but sat out his sophomore year and missed a lot of playing time in his junior and senior seasons due to injuries. Generally regarded as the fastest player on the team, McDuffie finished his career with 70 career tackles, including 2.5 TFLs and a Sack. He also recorded 9 Passes Defended and a Fumble Recovery.
• Malkelm Morrison, from New Rochelle, NY. Appeared in all 13 games with 10 starts as a nickel CB. Moved to Apache LB under Nate Woody and started 23 of his 25 appearances in 2020 and 2021. Finished his college career with 137 total tackles, including 15.5 TFLs and 2 sacks as well as 1 INT, 7 Passes Defended, 3 Forced Fumbles and a Blocked Kick.
• Jalen Moy, from Houston, TX appeared in 7 games in 2019 and had 1 rushing attempt for a 16-yard touchdown. He played in 1 game in 2021.
• Tavores Pierson, from Macon, GA appeared in 2 games with 1 career tackle.
• Dean Powell, from Buford, GA was a rare 4-year letterman on the offensive line. He appeared in 7 games in his plebe year, 11 as a sophomore, 10 as a junior and 9 as a senior.
• Michael Roberts, from Charlotte, NC was one of the few graduating seniors to letter all 4 years at Army West Point. He appeared in 43 games over his 4-year career and was the second leading receiver in 2020. He had 14 career receptions for 162 yards and 1 TD.
• Arik Smith, from Bowie, MD was one of the 4-year letterman in this graduating class and one of 3 senior team captains in 2021. Smith appeared in 49 games in his 4 years at West Point, registering 253 total tackles, with 24.5 TFLs and 10 Sacks. He also had 1 INT, 2 Passes Defended, and 2 Fumble Recoveries. He was named Defender of the Nation in 2021.
• Brandon Walters, from Bolingbrook, IL made his college debut at slotback as a sophomore and appeared in 37 games in his last three years. Although best known for his blocking ability, Walters recorded 221 rushing yards with one TD and also caught 14 passes for 218 yards and another TD.
• Zack Ward, from Shreveport, LA was a reserve guard for most of his career at West Point. He appeared in 4 games as a junior and 10 games in his senior season.
• Kemonte Yow, from Dallas, TX got most of his playing time as a member of special teams with a few appearances as an inside linebacker in his senior season. Yow registered 33 career tackles in his 4 years at West Point.
