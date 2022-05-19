GBK Salutes the Army Football May 2022 West Point Graduates

Among the May 2022 graduating class are the following members of the 2021 football team. GoBlackKnights.com salutes them as they say goodbye to cadet gray and dawn the Army blue.

The actual date of this year’s graduation is May 21st and we also take our hats off to the families of these soon-to-be graduates for all of their support throughout these players' United States Military Academy at West Point journey.

• Cade Barnard, from Seminole, TX appeared in 32 games as a member of the 4-man fullback rotation from 2019 - 2021. He was best known for his blocking ability, but he had 77 carries for 343 yards and 3 TDs plus one reception for 12 yards.

• Chris Cameron, from Baton Rouge, LA broke into the lineup at TE in his sophomore season with 7 appearances. He played in 12 games with 3 starts in 2020 and appeared in 9 games in his senior season. He had 3 career receptions for 82 yards.

• Wilson Catoe, from Suwannee, GA appeared in 23 games as a member of special teams before moving from LB to FB in 2021 He continued to be a mainstay on special teams but also had 21 rushing attempts for 118 yards and 2 TDs. His longest run of 47 yards was from punt formation in his junior season.

• Nolan Cockrill, from Centreville, VA was one of the 3 senior captains on the 2021 team. He did not play in his plebe season but appeared in 8 games as a sophomore and all 25 games in his last two years at West Point. He recorded 74 career tackles, including 16.0 TFLs and 5.0 Sacks. He was also credited with 3 Passes Defended, a Forced Fumble and 3 Fumble Recoveries.

• Cedrick Cunningham Jr, from Cassatt, SC was one of three senior captains in 2021. Cunningham lettered all 4 years at West Point with appearances in 47 games as a free safety. Cunningham finished third in total tackles in his junior and senior season and finished his career with 188 total tackles, including 8.5 TFLs and 2 Sacks. He also had 2 INTs, 9 Passes Defended, 2 Forced Fumbles and a Fumble Recovery.

• Ryan Duran III, from Gibsonia, PA broke into the lineup at DE in his junior year and led the nation in blocked kicks that season with 3. He played in 12 games in 2020 and 9 games in 2021, finishing his career with 25 tackles, including 2.5 Sacks and a Fumble Recovery to go along with his 3 blocked kicks.

• Sean Eckert, from Centerville, VA made his debut at WR against Rice in 2019, his only appearance that season. He appeared in 6 games in 2020 and 3 games in 2021. He had 1 career reception for 26 yards.

• Zach Harding, from St Peters, MO became the team’s top punter in his sophomore season and earned a spot on the Ray Guy watch list. He appeared in 32 games and had 100 punts for 4,462 yards with a long of 78 and 32 punts of 50+ yards. 43 of his 100 punts were downed inside the opponent 20.

• Kamaron Halloway, from Cedar Hill, TX got his first start on the offensive line in the LIberty Bowl in 2020. He played 7 games as a junior and 11 games as a senior.

• Brooks Hosea, from Marrietta, GA appeared in 20 games as a member of special teams. He was the backup punter and primary holder for the field goal unit the past two years.

• AJ Howard, from Toccoa, GA appeared in 31 games as a slotback between 2019 and 2021. He rushed for 209 career yards with 2 TDs and had 3 receptions for 46 yards.







